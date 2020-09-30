site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-zack-moss-limited-on-final-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Zack Moss: Limited on final report
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moss (toe) was listed as limited on Wednesday's official injury report.
Reports earlier in the day stated the rookie was doing a decent amount out there, so we'll see if he can upramp his official participation level ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read