Moss rushed three times for eight yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 56-26 win over Miami.

Moss and Devin Singletary each got three carries and one catch, as Buffalo's main goal was keeping its backfield tandem healthy for the wild-card round next week. Third-stringer Antonio Williams made the most of his opportunity with a pair of touchdowns in the blowout win. Moss finishes his rookie regular season with 112 carries for 481 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions.