It isn't clear how the Bills will split playing time between Moss and Devin Singletary, but it does seem that Moss is more likely to get goal-line touches, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

The report kind of hints at a traditional thunder/lightning backfield split, though Singletary wins with agility and vision more so than speed, while Moss is surprisingly nimble in the passing game for a 5-foot-9, 223-pound running back. In other words, both players appear reasonably versatile, which makes it tougher to get a read on the exact nature of their respective roles. It still isn't clear if Singletary's lead role from late last season will carry over to Week 1 against the Jets, as it's also possible Moss forces something closer to a 50/50 split right out of the gate. The Buffalo backfield will be one of the major fantasy storylines for the opening week of the season.