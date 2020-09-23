site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-zack-moss-misses-wednesdays-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Zack Moss: Misses Wednesday's practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2020
at
3:56 pm ET 1 min read
Moss (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
Keep an eye on Moss' practice participation as the week unfolds, as this is the first we're hearing of this toe injury. If Moss is limited or out Sunday against the Rams, fellow running back Devin Singletary would be in line for an increased workload.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read