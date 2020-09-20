Moss rushed eight times for 37 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in the Bills' 31-28 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

With the contest turning out to be very competitive courtesy of a see-saw fourth quarter, the Bills tilted more toward the passing game than usual with considerable success. In turn, that left Moss and backfield mate Devin Singletary with a relatively modest workload, and the former trailed the latter by two rushing touches by afternoon's end. Moss disappointingly was a complete non-factor through the air as well after seeing four targets in his Week 1 pro debut, leaving fantasy managers to hope for more well-rounded production in a Week 3 interconference home tilt against the Rams next Sunday.