Moss (toe) isn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

He'll go down as a non-participant for the second day in a row, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game against the Rams. Before determining whether he'll carry a designation into the Week 3 contest, the Bills will see what Moss can do during their final practice session Friday. If Moss ends up missing the first game of his career, starting running back Devin Singletary -- who hasn't played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps in either of the Bills' first two contests -- would likely be headed for a bigger workload.