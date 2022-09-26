Moss ran four times for 46 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Moss did have a key play in the game when he ripped off a career-best 43-yarder down the sideline, a run where he showed nice burst for a bulkier back. Moss remains a bit player in the high-powered Buffalo offense, getting between three and six carries in each game this season. If there's anything to learn beyond this, it's that he seems to be ahead of rookie James Cook in the pecking order -- if only by a slight margin -- behind starter Devin Singletary, who's far more advanced in the passing game than either of his teammates.