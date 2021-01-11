Moss (ankle) will miss the remainder of the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie third-round pick injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 27-24 win over the Colts, taking 11 touches for 47 yards before his departure. Devin Singletary worked in a three-down role when Moss missed three games earlier in the season, averaging 14 carries and four targets on 89, 89 and 64 percent of snaps in Weeks 3-5. The second-year pro figures to handle a large role again, but the Bills could also turn to T.J. Yeldon for some backfield snaps. Either way, the offense will live and die with QB Josh Allen.