Moss rushed nine times for 59 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chargers.

Buffalo employed a near-even three man rushing split between Moss, Devin Singletary (11 carries for 82 yards and a fumble) and Josh Allen (nine carries for 32 yards and a touchdown). It has been tough to glean fantasy value from the divided Buffalo backfield, especially with Allen leading the team with six rushing touchdowns, but Moss racked up the second-highest rushing yardage total of his young career here and will hope to build on this performance in Week 13 against the 49ers.