Moss rushed seven times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for another 25 yards in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Jets.

Buffalo didn't have a carry by a running back until more than halfway through the second quarter, and that lack of variety allowed New York to focus on stopping the pass en route to a 10-0 lead. It was all Bills from there, but quarterback Josh Allen still ended up leading the team in both rushing attempts (11) and rushing yards (61). On the bright side for Moss, he was far more effective than Devin Singletary, who rushed eight times for 29 yards and caught just two of five targets for 18 yards. It will be tough to rely on Moss from a fantasy standpoint against the Patriots in Week 8 given his limited share of Buffalo's backfield touches, but the rookie third-round pick out of Utah has the potential to grow his role at Singletary's expense moving forward if Singletary's struggles persist.