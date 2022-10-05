Moss rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Moss played just six offensive snaps in Week 4, marking his lowest total of the season thus far. On the other hand, starter Devin Singletary played 88 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps in the contest, which was his highest snap percentage in the first four weeks. Taking a major backseat to Singletary, Moss is becoming increasingly difficult to trust for fantasy. The veteran's limited opportunities are a concerning trend, and he should be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Bills host the Steelers in Week 5.