Moss (toe) practiced fully for the third straight day Saturday and does not have an injury designation heading into Monday's game against Kansas City.

Moss hasn't played since suffering the injury Week 2, and given his increased practice work to go with the fact the Bills had trouble running the ball up the middle Tuesday against Tennessee, we'd be pretty surprised if he isn't on Monday's active roster. That said, Devin Singletary is still the starter and T.J. Yeldon looked good as a change-of-pace back Tuesday, so Moss may be on a limited play count as he continues to get up to speed in his rookie season.