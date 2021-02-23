Moss recently had a cast removed from his surgically repaired ankle, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Moss injuring his ankle in the wild-card round of the playoffs and had surgery in mid-January to repair a ruptured tendon. He should complete his rehab before training camp, but his medical history is already a concern, with Moss mentioning that he's played through a slew of injuries since the start of his collegiate career. There's also the possibility of Buffalo adding backfield competition this offseason, as neither Moss nor Devin Singletary was impressive in 2020.