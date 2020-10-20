Moss rushed five times for 10 yards in Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Moss made his first appearance since Week 2 after overcoming a toe injury. While rainy conditions favored the running game, Buffalo struggled to get much going from its tailbacks, as starter Devin Singletary managed just 32 yards on his 10 carries and Moss' longest rush went for four yards. Even though Moss didn't impress Monday, having him back healthy should make the snap and touch split between he and Singletary worthwhile to monitor going forward. It's also good timing for Moss, as Week 7's matchup versus the winless Jets appears rather favorable on paper.