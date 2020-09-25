Coach Sean McDermott said Moss (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The rookie third-rounder was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, and it appears his outlook hasn't improved much entering Friday's session. Moss carried 17 times for 48 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown in the first two games of the season, but he won't be available for Week 3. Devin Singletary played just under 60 percent of the offensive snaps the past two weeks and likely to have an even larger snap share versus the Rams.