Moss rushed 12 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 38-9 win over the Patriots. He also caught his only target for no gain.

Moss hit double digits in carries for the third straight game, leading the Bills in rushing in the process. Along with averaging close to five yards per tote, Moss scored his fifth touchdown of the season with a five-yard rush to start the second quarter. In comparison, teammate Devin Singletary finished Monday's game with 10 rushes for 36 yards and two catches for 16 more. By now, Buffalo's backfield rotation is well established, but Moss' production Monday bodes favorably for him continuing to edge Singletary in carries in Week 17 versus the Dolphins.