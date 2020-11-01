Moss rushed 14 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-21 win over New England. He failed to catch his only target.

After Devin Singletary got the first five touches out of Buffalo's backfield, Moss subbed in late on Buffalo's opening drive and made an immediate impact. The rookie scampered for 21 yards on his first carry and opened the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown on his second. Moss scored again from four yards out in the third quarter, but he actually finished with five fewer rushing yards than Singletary on the same number of carries. With three scrimmage touchdowns in five games to Singletary's one score in eight, Moss is establishing himself as the better scoring option in Buffalo's backfield. He'll hope to build on this effort in Week 9 against the Seahawks.