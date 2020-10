Moss (toe) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Even though the rookie has missed the past three games, he's looking good to return to action for Monday's game against the Chiefs, a hypothesis perhaps further supported by the fact the Bills didn't push harder for Le'Veon Bell this week. We'll see if Moss gets a questionable designation or an injury-free tag when the team's final injury report comes out Saturday afternoon.