Moss carried the ball six times for 15 yards and caught all six targets for 21 yards in Buffalo's win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Devin Singletary -- who saw eight carries for 48 yards -- is the clear leader in the backfield, but it's at least noteworthy that Moss outplayed and outgained second-round rookie James Cook, who coughed up a fumble on his only carry of the game. In the end, Singletary played 59 percent of the offensive snaps, Moss played 37 percent and Cook saw a modest five percent. All that said, this could end up being a backfield where no one has all that much value without an injury, as Josh Allen has plenty of fine receivers to throw to and ended up leading the team in both carries (10) and rushing yards (56).