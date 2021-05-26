Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Moss's recovery from ankle surgery is going well, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "The discipline, the commitment, the rehab ... and Zack, that takes a special person be able to do that," said the coach.

Moss suffered the injury in the Bills' first playoff game and ended up on injured reserve for the team's last two postseason contests while he underwent surgery. We're not quite sure how close he is to returning to full practice work, but it sounds like the second-year back's status for the 2021 season won't be in question. Moss is slated to compete with Devin Singletary and veteran Matt Breida for as big a backfield role as he can earn for the start of the season.