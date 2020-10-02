Moss (toe), who was a limited practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

Moss didn't practice at all before being ruled out for Week 3, the result of a toe injury. This week, he was able to maintain limited showings Wednesday through Friday, putting himself in a position to return to action. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Bills don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, leaving them few replacement options if in fact the team rules him out. Another absence from Moss likely will result in significant work for Devin Singletary for a second consecutive game.