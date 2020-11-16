Moss carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

Bad as Moss' performance was, Devin Singletary was just as ineffective, netting 10 yards on five touches, and Josh Allen wound up leading the Bills in rushing yards. With the team headed into its bye week, Sean McDermott and the coaching staff will get some extra time to figure out how to spark a backfield that has only seen a running back top 50 rushing yards once in the last five games.