Moss (toe) is inactive for Tuesday's game in Tennessee.
Moss was unable to practice with a toe injury before a Week 3 win against the Rams, and he again was absent Week 4 in Las Vegas, despite having LP next to his name on all three practice reports. Finally, he was a full practice participant Saturday, but it wasn't enough for the Bills to clear his return to action. Expect Devin Singletary to receive the vast majority of work out of Buffalo's backfield, while Moss looks to come back Monday versus the Chiefs.