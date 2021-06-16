Coach Sean McDermott inferred Tuesday that Moss (ankle) isn't quite ready for this week's minicamp practices. " Cody and Zack in particular, they really haven't been able to get back out there to where I'm sure that they would like to at this point. So, we look forward to getting them back at training camp," McDermott told the Bills' official site.

Moss got hurt in the team's first playoff game last season and the injury ended up being a serious one, as he required surgery and apparently is still ramping things up. We'll be revisiting the 2020 third-rounder once training camp rolls around, but it's worth noting his health status, especially since the Bills seem likely to use a timeshare in 2021, where teammates such as Devin Singletary, Matt Breida, Antonio Williams and Christian Wade will all be fighting for carries.