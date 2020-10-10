Moss (toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Titans.

Perhaps the bigger news is that Moss was a full participant in Saturday's practice. That combined with the fact the rookie has been at least a limited participant in practice each of the last two weeks seems to suggest Moss will be available for the matchup against the Titans. The 22-year-old has played under 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps through two games, and he's been more of a nuisance to Devin Singletary's fantasy prospects as the second-year back has accumulated 198 total yards and a touchdown in the two games Moss has missed. Should Moss eventually get cleared ahead of Tuesday's game, expect the offense to gravitate back toward its split share through the first two weeks of the 2020 campaign.