Moss underwent a minor "tight rope" surgery on his ankle Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This procedure realigns the ankle to its original position and should help Moss make a full recovery by the beginning of the offseason program. Moss finished the regular season with 112 carries for 481 yards (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns, adding 14 receptions (18 targets) for 95 yards and a score. The rookie was in a timeshare with Devin Singletary by the end of the year. Singletary, who logged an 84 percent snap share in the divisional-round win over the Ravens, will lead the backfield for the remainder of the Bills' postseason run.