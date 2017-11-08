Jones (knee) will be held out of practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills are still classifying Jones as day-to-day with the right knee injury, but the rookie wideout will probably need to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday for the team to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday versus the Saints. Jones has corralled only 36.3 percent of his targets this season in what has been a rough transition to the pro ranks, but he appeared to take a step forward in the Week 9 win over the Jets, hauling in six of seven targets for 53 yards and his first career touchdown.