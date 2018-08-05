Jones (knee) was activated from the NFI list Sunday and will wear a non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Jones, who underwent knee surgery in May, will be eligible to return to practice Sunday in limited fashion as the Bills plan to ease their No. 2 receiver back into action. He resumed sprinting this past week and will be held out of contact situations in practice for the time being. Jeremy Kerley and Andre Holmes figure to see additional reps with the first-team offense behind Kelvin Benjamin until Jones returns to full participation.