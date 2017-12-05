With Jordan Matthews (knee) on injured reserve and Kelvin Benjamin dealing with a knee issue of his own, Jones figures to remain a key cog in the Bills' passing offense down the stretch.

With that in mind, Deonte Thompson could also be in the mix for added targets along with Jones. While the Buffalo passing attack hasn't been especially productive this season, by virtue of being the team's top healthy wideout, Jones should at least have a solid level of target volume on tap for Jones in the coming weeks. To date, the 2017 second-rounder has logged 25 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, with 31 of his 68 targets having occurred over his last four contests.