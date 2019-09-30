Bills' Zay Jones: Ample targets, poor production
Jones caught just two of eight targets for four yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The four yards represent his worst 2019 outing to date, yet his high of 33 yards in Week 3 is nothing to speak of either. Jones remains the No. 3 option among Buffalo wide receivers, and he's well behind John Brown and Cole Beasley in the pecking order. Rookie tight end Dawson Knox seems to be passing Jones as a receiving threat as well. Jones was a second-round pick in 2017, but in his third season it's looking like he may never live up to those high expectations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...