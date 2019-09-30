Jones caught just two of eight targets for four yards during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

The four yards represent his worst 2019 outing to date, yet his high of 33 yards in Week 3 is nothing to speak of either. Jones remains the No. 3 option among Buffalo wide receivers, and he's well behind John Brown and Cole Beasley in the pecking order. Rookie tight end Dawson Knox seems to be passing Jones as a receiving threat as well. Jones was a second-round pick in 2017, but in his third season it's looking like he may never live up to those high expectations.