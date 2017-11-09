Bills' Zay Jones: Ankle issue
Jones, who did not practice Wednesday, had his injury updated to an ankle issue and not a knee injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Jones' entire leg buckled in what look like a nasty injury against the Jets last Thursday, but he somehow played later in the game before leaving for good. We'll see if he can participate in one of the two remaining practices this week, but perhaps there's slightly less pressure on the rookie with newcomer Kelvin Benjamin ready to go this week.
