Bills' Zay Jones: Arrested for vandalism
Jones has been arrested for felony vandalism following an incident where he was involved in a fight with his brother, Cayleb, in a Los Angeles apartment building Monday night, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
TMZ Sports ended up with a video of the altercation and it is an entirely bizarre, embarrassing and dangerous scene that is quickly making national headlines. Jones ended up getting arrested for breaking windows and doors during the incident. It appears as if no one was seriously hurt, though you can bet the NFL will be soon looking into the matter.
