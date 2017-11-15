Jones (ankle) will take part in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's uncertain if Jones, who sat out the Week 10 loss to the Saints with the injury, will be a limited or full participant in the session, but either way, it's promising for his chances of playing Sunday against the Chargers. The rookie will likely be no better than third in snaps at wideout after the newly acquired Kelvin Benjamin made his team debut last week, which will probably make it difficult for fantasy players to wring much value out of Jones. The Bills' uninspiring passing attack isn't expected to be dramatically better under the direction of unproven rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, who will replace veteran Tyrod Taylor as the Week 11 starter.