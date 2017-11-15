Jones, who missed Sunday's loss to the Saints due to an ankle injury suffered Week 9, will return to practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

We're not sure whether that means limited or full for the rookie, but either level probably means he's looking good for Sunday's game against the Chargers, where the team will roll out a new quarterback in fellow rookie Nathan Peterman.

