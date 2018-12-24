Jones caught five of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-12 loss to the Patriots.

Jones' stat line looks nice upon initial viewing, but most of his value was derived from scoring a 31-yard touchdown in garbage time. He'll continue running plenty of routes as a starting wide receiver for the Bills against the Dolphins in Week 17, but don't count on erratic rookie quarterback Josh Allen getting the ball to Jones with any regularity.

