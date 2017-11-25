Bills' Zay Jones: Bigger role in store?
Jones' teammate Kelvin Benjamin (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
That makes the rookie Jones the No. 2 guy for the upcoming contest, and he'd get yet another bump up if Jordan Matthews (questionable) can't play, though Matthews is expected to give it a go. After struggling all season, Jones has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a score over his last two games played (he missed Week 10), so there's some sneaky value there in deeper leagues, especially if you think the Bills might be playing from behind again.
