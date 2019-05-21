Bills' Zay Jones: Bulking up
Jones has added eight to 10 pounds of lean muscle mass to his upper body this offseason, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I have been focusing on how I can maximize my frame and my body to be the best I can this year," said the third-year wideout. "I think it'll help in many aspects. My blocking, my play strength, endurance, stamina, prevention of injury. Nothing is guaranteed. Getting bigger and stronger doesn't guarantee anything, but it can only help you and give you a greater opportunity to be successful."
While we try not to pay too much attention to "bigger, stronger and in the best shape of my life" stories that are quite easy to find this time of year, Jones did struggle with lingering injuries entering last season and was far better in the season's second half compared to the first eight games. Also, he's struggled with being able to outmuscle defensive backs for the ball, so the added weight can only help. With the Bills beefing up their receiving corps this offseason -- namely John Brown and Cole Beasley -- there's been talk Jones' roster spot could be in jeopardy, though he did lead the team in receptions and receiving yards last season and seems to be getting the pro game down, not to mention he already has one season in the books with Josh Allen. Jones seems a lot closer to the No. 2 receiving spot than being a cut, though he'll probably have to fight off Robert Foster for looks in the offense, as Brown and Beasley seem set at two of the top three spots.
