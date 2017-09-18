Bills' Zay Jones: Can't haul in game-changing catch
Jones was targeted six times in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, but only caught two of them for 18 yards.
It was the last target that could have changed the Bills' fortunes, as the rookie couldn't come up with a Tyrod Taylor fourth-down pass on the final drive that would have put the team right up near the goal line in a 9-3 loss. The pass wasn't perfect, but it was one Jones could have reeled in. To his credit, he took the blame. Jones' output is certainly disappointing through his first two NFL games given his starting status, as he has just three catches for 39 yards.
