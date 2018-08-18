Jones (knee) caught his only target for a five-yard gain in Friday's preseason game against the Browns.

Perhaps more important than the stat line, Jones got the start across from Kelvin Benjamin, per WKBW's Joe Buscaglia. The second-year wideout caught his pass from Friday's starting quarterback, A.J. McCarron, who later was diagnosed with a collarbone fracture. Jones seems to have the advantage over Corey Coleman for a starting job in an offense led by Josh Allen or Nathan Peterman.