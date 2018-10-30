Jones caught six of eight targets for 55 yards in Monday night's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.

Jones tied LeSean McCoy to lead the Bills in receptions and targets. In doing so, he set a new season high in the former category while tying his best mark in the latter. Nonetheless, his 55 yards evidenced a pretty restricted passing game with quarterback Derek Anderson, who joined rookie Josh Allen (elbow) in being sidelined by the game's end.