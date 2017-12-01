Bills' Zay Jones: Could get more looks Sunday
Jones will likely continue serving in a starting role Sunday against the Patriots with teammate Kelvin Benjamin (knee) ruled out for the contest, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
While Benjamin sat out the Week 12 win over the Chiefs, Jones was one of the primary beneficiaries, as the rookie saw 10 targets in the contest. Jones could struggle to hit double-digit targets for the second straight week, but he and Jordan Matthews nonetheless profile as the top receiving options in a middling Buffalo passing attack. Jones' best hope to bringing value to fantasy owners would be the Bills falling behind early in the matchup with their division rival, thereby forcing the team to pass more often in an attempt to catch up.
