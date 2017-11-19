Jones' teammate, Jordan Matthews (knee), is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

While Jones (ankle) isn't a high-percentage fantasy play in his return from a one-game absence, with rookie Nathan Peterman making his first start at QB for the Bills, he is at least an option for folks scrambling for a wideout at this stage, in particular those who had anticipated utilizing Matthews in their Week 11 lineups.

