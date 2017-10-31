Jones will have new competition for looks after the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills on Tuesday.

Benjamin isn't exactly a model of health, but he's a legit starting wide receiver and if he and Jordan Matthews are fit to be on the field, there's almost no way Jones is starting any more other than three-wide sets. Jones has disappointing production across the board, but unless Benjamin can't suit up in time for Thursday's game against the Jets, the rookie can probably be safely dropped in any one-year leagues for those that have been hoping he'd come around.