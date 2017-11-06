Bills' Zay Jones: Day-to-day with knee injury
Bills head coach Sean McDermott clarified that Jones is day-to-day with a knee injury and won't practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "[Jones has] made some progress already and we're moving in the right direction," McDermott said.
Jones had the best game of his brief career interrupted by the right knee issue, with the rookie finishing the Week 9 loss to the Jets with six receptions for 53 yards and his first NFL touchdown. It appears follow-up examinations on Jones' knee showed nothing overly concerning, but the wideout's status is still somewhat of a question mark heading into the Bills' next game Sunday against the Saints. The team should suss out Jones' availability based on his level of practice participation as the week unfolds.
