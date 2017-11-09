Bills' Zay Jones: Dealing with ankle issue
Jones, who didn't practice Wednesday, is being listed with a right ankle injury rather than a knee injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Jones' entire leg buckled in what look to be a nasty injury suffered against the Jets in Week 9, but he somehow played later in the game before leaving for good. The Bills will see if he can participate in one of their two remaining practices this week, but perhaps there's slightly less pressure on the rookie to rally for Sunday's game against the Saints with newcomer Kelvin Benjamin on track to make his team debut.
