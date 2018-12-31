Bills' Zay Jones: Doubles rookie production in Year 2
Jones caught six of nine targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Dolphins.
Jones finishes his second season with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns, more than doubling his rookie production of 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo will surely look to improve its receiving corps this offseason, but if the Bills stand pat, Jones would enter next season as quarterback Josh Allen's top target.
