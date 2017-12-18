Jones was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

With Kelvin Benjamin limping around the field on a bad knee, it's quite surprising Jones, a starter, hasn't even caught a pass the last two weeks after getting 31 targets (15 receptions) over the four previous games. Such is the life of a rookie in a bad passing offense, as Jones has only posted a few hot games amid a slow debut campaign. With just 291 receiving yards and two scores, he'll be tough to trust for those still playing in Week 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories