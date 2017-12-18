Bills' Zay Jones: Endures rough Week 15
Jones was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
With Kelvin Benjamin limping around the field on a bad knee, it's quite surprising Jones, a starter, hasn't even caught a pass the last two weeks after getting 31 targets (15 receptions) over the four previous games. Such is the life of a rookie in a bad passing offense, as Jones has only posted a few hot games amid a slow debut campaign. With just 291 receiving yards and two scores, he'll be tough to trust for those still playing in Week 16.
