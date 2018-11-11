Bills' Zay Jones: Enjoys best game this season
Jones caught eight of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.
Jones came close to scoring in the first quarter, but he fumbled while stretching out at the 1-yard line; the ball was picked up by Jason Croom in the end zone for a Bills touchdown. The second-year wideout got a touchdown of his own courtesy of an eight-yard catch in the third quarter. This was easily his best game of the season, as Jones showed an excellent rapport with new quarterback Matt Barkley. It will be interesting to see who starts under center for Buffalo after the Week 11 bye.
