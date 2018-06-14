Bills' Zay Jones: Expected back for camp
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that he expects Jones (knee/shoulder) will be ready for the start of training camp, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Jones has been sidelined for the final three weeks of the Bills' offseason program after requiring knee surgery in May, but McDermott's comments suggest the wideout is progressing from that procedure as anticipated. Jones also underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder in January, but that appears to be the lesser concern of the two injuries, given the longer amount of time he has had to recover from that setback. Assuming Jones is reasonably healthy by the time camp gets underway, he'll likely be the frontrunner to claim the starting wideout role opposite Kelvin Benjamin, given the underwhelming pool of challengers the Bills have on hand to push the 2017 second-round pick for snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...