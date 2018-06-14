Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that he expects Jones (knee/shoulder) will be ready for the start of training camp, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Jones has been sidelined for the final three weeks of the Bills' offseason program after requiring knee surgery in May, but McDermott's comments suggest the wideout is progressing from that procedure as anticipated. Jones also underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder in January, but that appears to be the lesser concern of the two injuries, given the longer amount of time he has had to recover from that setback. Assuming Jones is reasonably healthy by the time camp gets underway, he'll likely be the frontrunner to claim the starting wideout role opposite Kelvin Benjamin, given the underwhelming pool of challengers the Bills have on hand to push the 2017 second-round pick for snaps.