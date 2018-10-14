Bills' Zay Jones: Finds end zone in loss to Texans
Jones caught three of eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.
Jones led the team in targets and got into the end zone for the first time this season on a 16-yard play in the fourth quarter. While this was a useful performance, he has reached 35 receiving yards just three times this season and his fantasy outlook could take a further hit if starting quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) misses time. Jones will look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Colts.
